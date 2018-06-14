Look: Sign Stating Town is "Plastic Free" Is Made Of Plastic
If you declare your city "plastic free", you may want to do it on a sign NOT made of plastic.
Officials in Chepstow, Walesrecently hung up a huge sign declaring their town is now "plastic free." But ironically, the sign itself is plastic.
It's official! #Chepstow has been recognised as a #PlasticFree Town by @sascampaigns. Mayor, Tony Redhead, joined us today at Chepstow's 1st plastic-free #market to unfurl see our wonderful new banner over the archway! -- pic.twitter.com/QYxjlAUbRy— Plastic-Free Chepstow (@PFChepstow) June 10, 2018