Look: Sign Stating Town is "Plastic Free" Is Made Of Plastic

If you declare your city "plastic free", you may want to do it on a sign NOT made of plastic.

June 14, 2018
Jen Myers
Officials in Chepstow, Walesrecently hung up a huge sign declaring their town is now "plastic free."  But ironically, the sign itself is plastic. 

