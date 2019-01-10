Look: Shannen Doherty And Sarah Michelle Gellar's Double Date

Shannen Doherty and her husband had a couples' night with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Couples date night. Everyone knows how much I love @sarahmgellar but do you know how much I also love @realfreddieprinze ? Laughed all night, ate way too much food at my favorite place @felixlosangeles with the great chef @evanfunke and obviously I love my man @kurtiswarienko Perfect night with my closest and dearest. #felixtrattoria #friendship #love