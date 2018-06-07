Look: "Sex And The City" New York Gubernatorial Merchandise

Cynthia Nixon released some "Sex and the City"-themed merchandise for her New York gubernatorial campaign.

June 7, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features

Since Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York, she has released some "Sex and the City"-themed merchandise.

Tags: 
Y98
look
photo
New York
gubernatorial
Cynthia Nixon
Miranda
merchandise
Courtney & Company