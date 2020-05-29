Look: Seven-Year-Old Creates A Prom For His Babysitter

A 7-year-old kid in North Carolina found out his babysitter's prom was canceled. So he planned one for her, and asked her to be his date. His mom helped put it together in their yard. There was even a dinner with Chick-fil-A and an appetizer of peanut butter and apple slices.

My daughter has been a nanny for this amazing kid for over a year. When he realized she wouldn’t have a senior prom, he wanted to throw her one. He planned a socially distant prom, complete with dancing & her favorite foods. @somegoodnews @ABC11_WTVD #bestpromever #SomeGoodNews pic.twitter.com/8T8LY3DQZw — Becky Chapman (@bhchapman) May 26, 2020