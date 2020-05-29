Look: Seven-Year-Old Creates A Prom For His Babysitter

Check out how a seven-year-old made a PROM for his babysitter.

May 29, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
A 7-year-old kid in North Carolina found out his babysitter's prom was canceled.  So he planned one for her, and asked her to be his date.  His mom helped put it together in their yard.  There was even a dinner with Chick-fil-A and an appetizer of peanut butter and apple slices.

