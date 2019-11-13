Look: Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos

Check out Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels MATCHING tattoos.

November 13, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels got matching tattoos.

So last night I got to tattoo @selenagomez while my main brother @londonreese tattooed his bestie @juliamichaels , safe to say last night was super rad and meaningful for me! London your the fucking man and I’ll never forget the way you put me on! Going up gang in full effect! @theblacklanternoc #bradreis#theblacklanternoc#danapoint#selenagomez#juliamichaels#tattoo#

A post shared by Brad Reis tattoo (@bradreis_tattoo) on

Tags: 
Selena Gomez
Julia Michaels
Y98
Courtney & Company
matching
tattoos