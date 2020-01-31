Look: Savannah Guthrie Accidentally Wears Dress Backwards
OOPS!
January 31, 2020
Categories:
Savannah Guthrie wore her dress backwards on the "Today" show yesterday... And not on purpose.
Put my dress on backwards and too late to change it so now I’m like ➡️
A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
05 Feb
Lumineers at the Enterprise Center Enterprise Center
07 Feb
Post Malone is coming to Enterprise Center Enterprise Center
14 Feb
Hardee's Rise & Shine For Heat Hardee's
22 Feb
Working Women Survival Show St. Charles Convention Center
03 Mar