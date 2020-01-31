Look: Savannah Guthrie Accidentally Wears Dress Backwards

OOPS!

January 31, 2020
Jen Myers
Savannah Guthrie

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Savannah Guthrie wore her dress backwards on the "Today" show yesterday...  And not on purpose.

Put my dress on backwards and too late to change it so now I’m like ➡️

