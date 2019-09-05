Look: Sam Smith Wears Heels

Sam Smith wore HEELS to an award show for the first time, and was psyched that he got to, quote, "be myself like this in front of the industry."

Tonight I wore heels for the first time to an award show. I’ve just got home from a gorgeous evening and as I was walking to my front door I stopped and listened to my heels clonking against the floor. And I just thought ‘FUCK YES’!! There was a time where I thought I’d never ever ever be able to be myself like this in front of the industry or anyone. It feels so good and I just wanted to share that with you all, and share a picture of my GORJ Gucci heels. They’ll always be my virgin heels ⚡️✨--