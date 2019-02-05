Look: Salma Hayek Goes Grey
Salma Hayek ins't afraid to show off her greying hair.
February 5, 2019
Salma Hayek is embracing her grey hair.
#proud of my white hair. Orgullosa de mis canas. #hair
A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on
