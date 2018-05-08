Look: The Royal Wedding Is Coming To A Theater Near You
Would you pay to sit in a theater and watch the Royal Wedding?
May 8, 2018
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is going to be shown in 200 theaters around the country on Saturday, May 19th. So, you can actually pay money to sit in a theater and watch it!
The Big Day comes to the Big Screen! Share all the moments of Harry and Meghan’s grand celebration, commercial free, with your friends, family, and neighbors on May 19. Tickets for the #RoyalWedding are on sale now. Link in bio ☝️
