Romeo Beckham wants to know who wore it better, him or his dad?

Romeo Beckham imitated his dad’s hairstyle -- comment who you think wore it best! • • • #davidbeckham #vb #dvb #victoriabeckham #davidandvictoria #victoriabeckham #victoriabeckhamsunglasses #love #pda #italy #france #southoffrance #familyholiday #thebeckhams #brooklynbeckham #cruzbeckham #eltonjohn #romebeckham #tbt #throwbackthursday