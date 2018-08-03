Look: Rock Stars And Their Kids
Check out Kanye West, Bruce Springsteen, and Christina Aguilera... And their KIDS.
"Harper's Bazaar" did a photo shoot of rock stars with their kids.
“I hope my children never lose their confidence to society.” — #KanyeWest with daughter #NorthWest and son #SaintWest on our September subscriber cover. Link in bio to see all the 2018 #BAZAARicons. Styling by @carineroitfeld Photography by @mario_sorrenti
Introducing... the 2018 #BAZAARicons: the first families of music ------ From #BruceSpringsteen and #KanyeWest, to #ChristinaAguilera and #MariahCarey, the greats of rock, pop, and rap come together with their promising offspring in our September 2018 issue. Link in bio to see @CarineRoitfeld’s full feature. Photography by @mario_sorrenti Creative direction by @dennisfreedmannyc Makeup by @gracegraceahn Hair by @mrchrismcmillan
“I love being mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have.” — #ChristinaAguilera Tap the link in our bio for more families that rock from our September 2018 issue. #BAZAARicons Styling by @carineroitfeld Photography by @mario_sorrenti
