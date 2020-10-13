Look: 'Ring Finders' Find Jon Cryer's Lost Ring

Jon Cryer lost his wedding ring in Vancouver, and found a website called The Ring Finders, that hooks you up with a local metal detector specialist. The guy came out and found his ring!

On Friday night, as the rain was pouring down here Vancouver, I I was walking along the sea wall headed to meet a few folks from the cast.



I pulled my hand out of my pocket and heard a “ping!” To my left. I walked a couple more steps and realized



My wedding ring was gone... — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020