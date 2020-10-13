Look: 'Ring Finders' Find Jon Cryer's Lost Ring

There's a worldwide organization called "Ring Finders" that finds lost jewelry, and they just helped Jon Cryer.

October 13, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Jon Cryer

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Jon Cryer lost his wedding ring in Vancouver, and found a website called The Ring Finders, that hooks you up with a local metal detector specialist.  The guy came out and found his ring!

Tags: 
Y98
Jon Cryer
lost
ring
finders
finds
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim