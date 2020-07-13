Look: Remembering Kelly Preston

Yesterday, after a two-year battle with breast cancer, actress Kelly Preston died. She was 57. This one comes as a huge shock, because she kept her diagnosis and treatment private.

A statement from the family said, quote, "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Kelly is survived by her husband John Travolta, their 20-year-old daughter Ella, and their 9-year-old son Benjamin. Their oldest child, a son named Jett, died in 2009, at the age of 16.

Her movies included "Twins", "Jerry Maguire", "For Love of the Game", and "The Cat in the Hat". Her last film was 2018's "Gotti", where she and John played mobster John Gotti and his wife Victoria.