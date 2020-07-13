Look: Remembering Kelly Preston
This one comes as a huge shock, because she kept her diagnosis and treatment private.
A statement from the family said, quote, "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."
Kelly is survived by her husband John Travolta, their 20-year-old daughter Ella, and their 9-year-old son Benjamin. Their oldest child, a son named Jett, died in 2009, at the age of 16.
Her movies included "Twins", "Jerry Maguire", "For Love of the Game", and "The Cat in the Hat". Her last film was 2018's "Gotti", where she and John played mobster John Gotti and his wife Victoria.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT