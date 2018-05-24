Look: Rebel Wilson Slims Down For "Vogue" Cover
Check out a slimmer Rebel Wilson on the cover of "Vogue".
May 24, 2018
Rebel Wilson is looking trim on the cover of "Vogue", but she says she wasn't Photoshopped. She just ate healthy and exercised for a month before the shoot.
I never would’ve thought this element would be added to my life: Vogue Covergirl. This was such an amazing experience, thank you Vogue Australia and to all the designers and stylists who worked on this shoot! June issue @vogueaustralia on sale May 28th x --: @nicolebentleyphoto pic.twitter.com/CqV0FSrMPu— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 22, 2018