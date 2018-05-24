Look: Rebel Wilson Slims Down For "Vogue" Cover

Check out a slimmer Rebel Wilson on the cover of "Vogue".

May 24, 2018
Rebel Wilson is looking trim on the cover of "Vogue", but she says she wasn't Photoshopped.  She just ate healthy and exercised for a month before the shoot.

 

