Look: Rebel Wilson Slims Down For "Vogue" Cover

Rebel Wilson is looking trim on the cover of "Vogue", but she says she wasn't Photoshopped. She just ate healthy and exercised for a month before the shoot.

I never would’ve thought this element would be added to my life: Vogue Covergirl. This was such an amazing experience, thank you Vogue Australia and to all the designers and stylists who worked on this shoot! June issue @vogueaustralia on sale May 28th x --: @nicolebentleyphoto pic.twitter.com/CqV0FSrMPu — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 22, 2018