Look: RBG's Sparkly Heels
Check out the sparkly heels on Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
February 19, 2020
Last evening was very special and enlightening Justice @ruth.bader.ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsberg bestowed the first Woman of Leadership award on Agnes “Aggie” Gund @agnesgund in a formal ceremony in the Library of Congress in Washington . It was such a distinct pleasure to be involved in such an illustrious event. Thank you Julie Offerman for establishing this distinguished award . And thank you Justice Ginsberg and Aggie Gund for being the leaders you are!!!!!