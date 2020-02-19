Look: RBG's Sparkly Heels

Check out the sparkly heels on Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

RBG

(Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Here's Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in SPARKLY HEELS.

Last evening was very special and enlightening Justice @ruth.bader.ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsberg bestowed the first Woman of Leadership award on Agnes “Aggie” Gund @agnesgund in a formal ceremony in the Library of Congress in Washington . It was such a distinct pleasure to be involved in such an illustrious event. Thank you Julie Offerman for establishing this distinguished award . And thank you Justice Ginsberg and Aggie Gund for being the leaders you are!!!!!

