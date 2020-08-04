Look: Portia de Rossi Stands By Ellen

PORTIA DE ROSSI stepped up for ELLEN DEGENERES yesterday, posting a message on Instagram that said, "I stand by Ellen." She added, "To all our fans . . . we see you. Thank you for your support."

Last week, Ellen reached out to employees to apologize for the alleged toxicity on the set of her show. She took responsibility and promised that things would change.

But that didn't stop the hashtag "Replace Ellen" from trending yesterday. People were even suggesting replacements like Steve Carell, Harry Styles, Adam Sandler, and even Tyler, the Creator.

Ellen's producers say she's not quitting, but the not-always-reliable British tabloids say a search for her replacement is underway, and the candidates include Sean Hayes, Kristen Bell, Melissa McCarthy, and Jennifer Aniston.