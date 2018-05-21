Look: Pippa Middleton's Arizona Green Tea Royal Wedding Dress

Why did Pippa Middleton dress like a can of Arizona Green Tea at the Royal Wedding??!!

May 21, 2018
Jen Myers
(Photo by Jason Dawson/Newsquest/USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Royal Wedding happened on Saturday, between Prince Harry and Megan Markle, and many are wondering why Pippa Middleton's dress looked very much like a can of Arizona Green Tea!

