Look: Pink's "One Day Without Criticizing" Challenge

Can you go one day WITHOUT criticizing someone on social media?

August 21, 2019
Jen Myers
(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Pink is challenging the trolls on social media to go "ONE DAY without criticizing" someone else.  She added, quote, "If it feels good, hey, why not go TWO DAYS.  But let's start with one for the overzealous out there.

I’d like to propose a worldwide internet challenge to anyone reading this today. Go ONE day without criticizing someone online. Let’s call it the MISS ME WITH THE BULLSHIT CHALLENGE. And if it feels good, hey, why not go TWO DAYS. But let’s start with one for the overzealous out there. #onedayatatime #onlylove

