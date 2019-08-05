Look: Pink Shows Her Support For Jessica Simspon

Pink goes all out to show her support for Jessica Simspon coloring her daughter's hair.

August 5, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Pink recently let fans know that she is a fan of Jessica Simpson and her right to color her daughter's hair...

I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday . #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople #illdyeyourhairtoolosers #ohlookmanocomments

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

