Look: Pink Had Coronavirus

PINK had the coronavirus, and it sounds like her 3-year-old son Jameson did, too. Luckily, her family was able to weather the storm.

In an Instagram post, Pink said, quote, "Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive.

"My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Pink went on to say it's an "absolute travesty" that testing isn't widely available in the U.S., adding that it's necessary to, quote, "protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

She also announced she's donating $1 million to healthcare workers on the front lines.