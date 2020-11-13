Look: Petition To Make Levar Burton New Host Of 'Jeopardy!'

"Jeopardy!" producers still won't discuss a possible replacement for ALEX TREBEK, but fans are pushing for their favorites. Including "Reading Rainbow" host LEVAR BURTON.

A petition to give him the gig was closing in on 50,000 signatures as of last night.

And to be clear, LeVar WANTS the job. Someone suggested him on Twitter back in September, and he replied, quote, "Not gonna lie, I feel like I've been preparing my whole life to occupy the host podium when Alex retires."

