Look: Pete Davidson Unicorn Tattoo

Check out Pete Davidson's GIANT unicorn tattoo.

March 8, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Pete Davidson got a giant unicorn tattoo on his arm.

//Unicorn -- on my dude Pete Davidson// Done with #inkeeze #bishoprotary #stencilstuff @kingpintattoosupply #opustattoogloves #fusionink #fusiontattooink #kwadronneedles #sullenclothing #petedavidson #unicorntattoo #unicorn #tattoo

A post shared by Ryan Mullins (@ryanmullinsart) on

