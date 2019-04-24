Look: "People" Magazine's Beautiful Issue 2019
Jennifer Garner is on the cover of this year's "People" magazine's Beautiful Issue.
Jennifer Garner is on the cover of "People" magazine's Beautiful Issue. But she says she wasn't so glamorous when she was younger. Quote, "I was so not one of the pretty girls that I just bypassed insecurity and didn't see myself as attractive at all. It was not part of my life."
Jennifer Garner is gracing our cover of this year's #BeautifulIssue! -- The gorgeous actress, activist and mom of three is doing her part to change the world everyday. Tap our bio link to read her thoughts on friendship, raising kind kids and staying happy! |--: @thomaswhiteside