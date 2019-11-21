Look: Oprah's 2020 Vison Tour

OPRAH's 2020 Vision Tour will be loaded with special guests. Each of the nine stops on the tour will feature ONE of the following:

Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, The Rock, Lady Gaga, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Kate Hudson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and, of course, Gayle King.

The purpose of the tour is to, quote, "motivate audiences to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be."