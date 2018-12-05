Look: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Wedding Pictures

"People" has the official NICK JONAS / PRIYANKA CHOPRA wedding photos.

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:01am PST

#NickJonas and #PriyankaChopra opted for not one, but two ceremonies in India to celebrate their different backgrounds. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.” Tap the bio link to read more. | --: (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by @JoseVilla/Getty Images