Look: "New York Post" Ad Cover

The skater brand Supreme paid to have its logo splashed across the front AND back cover of the "New York Post" yesterday to drum up hype for its new fall clothing line. And it looks like it worked. Every newsstand in New York was sold out by 10:00 A.M.

It's the first time the "Post" has used a brand's logo as its front cover. So people bought multiple copies, thinking it might be a collector's item someday. And they're already being sold on eBay for as much as $20 a copy.