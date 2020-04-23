Look: New Beanie Babies' "Hope" Helps Fight COVID-19

Help fight COVID-19 with a little "Hope".

April 23, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Beanie Babies

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The company that makes Beanie Babies has a new bear named "Hope" that costs $5.  And all the profits are going to the United Way's COVID-19 relief fund.

Help us spread a little hope throughout the world during these uncertain times. Hope would like you to know that 100% of her profits will benefit the @unitedway COVID-19 Fund. Find Hope in the Ty Shop, link in bio ❤️ . . . #hope #giveback #unitedway #shopty #covidrelief

A post shared by Ty (@tyinc) on

Tags: 
Y98
look
Beanie Babies
hope
COVID-19
Coronavirus
relief
United Way
helps
fight
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim