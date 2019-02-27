Look: Netflix Changes The Ending Of "The Notebook"

One of the best AND worst things about "The Notebook" is that the lead characters die of old age together. But if you watch the movie on Netflix in the UK, you get cheated out of, or spared from, that heartbreak.

Because Netflix UK changed the ending so that instead of seeing them die in that hospital bed, you watch a flock of birds fly over a lake.

Obviously, some Brits aren't happy about it. One woman Tweeted, quote, "Why did Netflix change the ending of 'The Notebook'? The best part of watching it is having your heart break at the end."

