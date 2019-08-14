Look: Moms Celebrate First Day Of School With Wine And Donuts

Now THAT is how you celebrate the first day of school!

August 14, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Some moms in Florida celebrated the first day of school with wine and donuts. 

Tags: 
Y98
look
moms
celebrate
FIRST
day
school
wine
donuts
Courtney & Company