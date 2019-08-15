Look: Mom Celebrates First Day Of School By Going Solo To Disney World

I guess this mom wanted to enjoy Disney World by herself for a change...

August 15, 2019
Jen Myers
(Photo by Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

A mom in Florida dropped her kids off for the first day of school then went on a solo adventure to Disney World to celebrate. 

Disney Mom 101: First Day of School Edition ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This, my friends. This is what you do after you drop your kids off on the first day of school.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ You get yourself a pin and you walk it around Magic Kingdom like some garden gnome on a world adventure.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Check the link in my bio or swipe in my stories for the full adventure. ⁣--⁣ ⁣⁣ #disneymom #disneyblogger #firstdayofschool

A post shared by Lisa - Walt Disney World Local (@thecastlerunner) on

