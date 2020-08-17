Look: Missouri Home For Sale With Basement Jail

A realty company called House of Brokers has a listing for a 2-bed, 2-bath, single-family brick home in Fayette, MO ... going for $350k. It's described as a historic site -- but that history is steeped in inmate lockups, because the place used to double as an actual jail site.

Unclear what law enforcement agency operated out of here once upon a time, but it's clear they were using it to house prisoners ... 'cause the basement was literally reconstructed to accommodate just that. It features a full booking room and 9 cells, steel bunk beds and all.

The listing agent, Jeffrey Radel, had a cheeky description of the place, which raised eyebrows. He writes, "WAIT until you get to picture #30!! 1875 Howard County Sheriff's House and Jail. Extremely unique opportunity!!" Pic 30 is where the vibe changes drastically.

After describing the main house -- which looks nice with the renovations -- he adds, "AND THE BEST PART, connected to the home is a 2500 sq ft legitimate jail with 9 cells, booking room and 1/2 bath. The cell door lock throws appear to be operational. Full basement under the home with lighting throughout. Possibilities are amazing with this property."

Click Here to see more the photos and more.