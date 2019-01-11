Look: Michael J. Fox's First Tattoo

Micahel J. Fox just got his first tattoo at 57. It's a sea turtle. Apparently, he had some kind of transformative experience swimming with one in St. John. That's according to the tattoo artist, who also said Michael's Parkinson's wasn't a problem for them on that particular day.

