Look: Michael J. Fox's First Tattoo

Check out Michael J. Fox's FIRST tattoo.

January 11, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Micahel J. Fox just got his first tattoo at 57.  It's a sea turtle.  Apparently, he had some kind of transformative experience swimming with one in St. John.  That's according to the tattoo artist, who also said Michael's Parkinson's wasn't a problem for them on that particular day.  

@mr.k_tattoo For @realmikejfox thank you for the trust as well as letting us fan out a bit after! Thank you for sharing the story of your tattoo with me. Keep following that turtle-- #martyfuckingmcfly # #mrktattoo #bangbangnyc #bangbangforever #nikeairmag #airmags2016 #michaeljfoxfoundation #michaeljfox #backtothefuture #legendary

A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc) on

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
look
Michael J. Fox
FIRST
tattoo