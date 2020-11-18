Michael B. Jordan Is 'People' Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive For 2020

"People" magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 is MICHAEL B. JORDAN. The issue comes out on Friday.

Michael says, quote, "It's a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get.' But it's a good club to be a part of."

He adds that the women in his family are, quote, "definitely proud of this one. When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well.

"This is one that they're definitely going to have a special place for."

Michael says that in the next 10 years, he hopes to be producing more and acting less and possibly directing a little. He adds, quote, "Hopefully a family by then, I'm going to throw that in the universe."