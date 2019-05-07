Look: The Met Gala

Check out some pics from last night's Met Gala.

May 7, 2019
Jen Myers
Last night was the annual Met Gala which seems to exist just so celebrities can compete for the title of MOST RIDICULOUS OUTFIT. 

#MetGala Co-Chair @ladygaga takes camp to a whole other level with four—four!—costume changes on the red carpet.-- #MetCamp

Co-Chairs for this year’s #MetGala @harrystyles and @alessandro_michele arrive together looking dapper. #MetCamp #HarryStyles #AlessandroMichele #Gucci

@mileycyrus and @liamhemsworth cozy up on the red carpet. #MetGala #MetCamp #MileyCyrus #LiamHemsworth

Mugler Drip-- Straight out of the ocean @manfredthierrymugler His first design in 20 years. Manfred Thierry Mugler for Kim Kardashian West / MET BALL 2019 with Mugler Fashion House. Revisited archive pieces for Mugler Fashion House @muglerofficial

Show stopper. -- @iamcardib stuns on the red carpet. #MetGala #MetCamp #CardiB

Oops. We couldn’t resist. --‍♀️ @haileesteinfeld enters the #MetGala #MetCamp #HaileeSteinfeld

The legendary @celinedion shines. #MetGala #CelineDion #MetCamp

From firework to chandelier! @katyperry lights up the #MetGala red carpet. #MetCamp #KatyPerry

Tipping our hat to @janellemonae. -- #MetGala #MetCamp #JanelleMonae

