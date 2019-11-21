Look: Meghan Trainor Gets Wisdom Teeth Pulled

Check out Meghan Trainor after getting her wisdom teeth pulled.

November 21, 2019
Jen Myers
Meghan Trainor was brave enough to post videos of herself after getting her wisdom teeth out.

I was initially going to just take one wisdom tooth out. The dentist said they all had to go. Wasn’t emotionally or mentally prepared but sure got some great content ------ the second vid is me talking to my amazing manager @tommymbruce who literally has my whole heart haha thank u to the amazing dentist and my family for taking such good care of me--

