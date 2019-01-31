Look: Madonna's Handmade Dress

Madonna used to make her own dresses when she was in high school.

January 31, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Madonna posted a picture of herself in high school, wearing a dress she made herself because she couldn't afford store-bought. 

My Sister Paula and I on my High School graduation day! We sewed our own dresses from Butterick patterns. -- I was always so embarrassed we could not afford store bought dresses. In retrospect Im glad i learned how to use a sewing machine. ✂️ Notice No cleavage or bare knees!! Papa Ciccone was very strict. -- #highschool

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

 

 

