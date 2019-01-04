Look: Madonna's Butt Implants

On New Year's Eve, Madonna surprised partygoers at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. She debuted what fans claimed to be a curvier backside, prompting social media users to wonder if Madonna indeed had gotten implants...

----‍♀️Lord, what in the world did Madonna do to her behind????????????? pic.twitter.com/UxjnSdkQst — Shay Moore (@heyshaymoore) January 2, 2019

Well, Madonna is speaking out following the speculation...