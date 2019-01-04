Look: Madonna's Butt Implants

Did Madonna really get BUTT IMPLANTS??!!

January 4, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

On New Year's Eve, Madonna surprised partygoers at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village.  She debuted what fans claimed to be a curvier backside, prompting social media users to wonder if Madonna indeed had gotten implants...

Well, Madonna is speaking out following the speculation...

Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval..................--. And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019 ------! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! ------! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

