Look: Luke Perry Suffers Stroke

Luke Perry suffered a stroke on Wednesday, and ironically it was the same day as the announcement of a "90210" revival that he's apparently NOT taking part in.

Perry's been in the hospital since Wednesday morning. Yesterday, his rep said he's, quote, "under observation."

There's no word yet on his condition, but TMZ says the stroke was "massive". Then again, they also said Luke was in a coma, then had to correct themselves.

Perry currently plays Archie's dad on the CW series, "Riverdale". He's 52.

Here are messages of support from "90210" co-stars Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty.