Look: "Lizzie McGuire" Revival
August 26, 2019
Hilary Duff is doing a "Lizzie McGuire" revival for Disney+.
SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️...and into her 30’s #bringbackbutterflyclips #lizziemcguire #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #lizzieforpresident #DisneyPlus #D23Expo . . . . . . Also, If you needed yet another reason to get Disney+ ....the #lizziemcguiremovie will be living there!