Look: Laughter Is The Best Medicine For Julia Louis-Dreyfus

While accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Sunday night, Julia Louis-Drefus said laughter helped her beat breast cancer. Quote, "The old cliché about laughter being the best medicine turns out to be true . . . "There's no situation . . . none . . . that isn't improved with a couple of laughs."

