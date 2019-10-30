Look: Kid Who Beat Cancer Creates Haunted House For Charity

There's a 15-year-old cancer survivor in Utah named Jackson Barber. And for Halloween each year, he does a haunted house to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Last year, he raised about $10,000.

FREE EVENT (READ--) This year our haunted house will be held at Union Station in Ogden and we are calling it "Dark Nightmare 2020 preview" because we are hoping to do something big next year. The haunt will not be as big as it was last year due to time but that doesn't mean it won't be filled with new scares and elaborate characters ready to terrify you. With the help from the Nurture the Creative Mind program, we are going to pull off one cool event.