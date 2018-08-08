Look: Katie Couric's Makeup-Free Selfie

August 8, 2018
(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

After reading an article on "Snapchat dysmorphia", Katie Couric posted a makeup-free selfie.

An article in the latest issue of JAMA says plastic surgeons are increasingly getting requests to make people look as good as they do in their selfies after they edit them. Researchers call it “Snapchat dysmorphia” and they say it is having a negative impact on self esteem and can even trigger body dysmorphic disorder, which is classified as a mental illness. Clearly, I am bucking that trend. I also have a terrible sore throat. #happymonday.

