Look: Kate Beckinsale Jokingly Sniffs Daughter's Underwear
Kate Beckinsale misses her daughter so much she sniffs her UNDERWEAR??!!
October 23, 2019
Kate Beckinsale posted a photo of herself smelling her daughter's socks, and said she misses her so much that she just sits around "huffing" her socks and underwear. She later said she was just JOKING.
I think kids think when they grow up and leave home you have nothing to do all day-when in fact one can have a rich and full life huffing one’s way through their sock drawer and wearing all their pants at once