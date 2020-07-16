Look: Jon Hamm To Star In "Fletch" Reboot
It looks like JON HAMM is the new FLETCH!
At this point, JON HAMM is best known for "Mad Men", but he's hoping to make a big return in a comedy reboot.
Jon is starring in an upcoming reboot of "Fletch". He's playing Fletch, the investigative reporter played by CHEVY CHASE in the 1985 original and the 1989 sequel "Fletch Lives".
This movie will be based on the second book in the "Fletch" book series, which is titled "Confess, Fletch". Fletch finds himself in the middle of multiple murders, and he's a prime suspect in one of them.
