Look: John Mulaney As A Kid

Here's what John Mulaney looked like 30 years ago.

February 22, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

If you think JOHN MULANEY looks like a little kid now, check him out in 1989.

Reading the newspaper and drinking a Diet Sprite. Probably 1989.

A post shared by John Mulaney (@johnmulaney) on

Tags: 
Y98
John Mulaney
Kid
look
Courtney & Company