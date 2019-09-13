Look: John Mulaney Developing Children's Show

John Mulaney is developing a children's variety special, which is inspired by his favorite shows when he was a kid: "Sesame Street", "3-2-1 Contact", and "Really Rosie", a 1980 musical by Maurice Sendak and Carole King.

There aren't many details yet, but John says he wants to make something that will appeal to kids and adults. Quote, "It's something I'd like to watch. And I don't wanna do anything anyone else is doing."