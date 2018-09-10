Look: John Legend Earns An EGOT

The "Emmys" don't take place until a week from today, but they gave out some early trophies this weekend at the "Creative Arts Emmys". And history was made.

For the first time ever, all four Supporting Actor and Actress awards went to black actors.

In the Comedy category, the winners were Tiffany Haddish for "Saturday Night Live" and Katt Williams for "Atlanta".

On the drama side, the winners were Samira Wiley for "The Handmaid's Tale" and Ron Cephas Jones for "This Is Us".

Meanwhile, JOHN LEGEND became the latest, and youngest-ever, EGOT winner, after "Jesus Christ Superstar Live" won Outstanding Variety Special.