Look: John Cena And Jason Earles Are The Same Age

John Cena and the guy who played Hannah Montana's BROTHER are exactly the SAME AGE in real life??!!

May 27, 2020
Someone Tweeted something recently that will shake your faith in everything you thought you knew.  JOHN CENA and JASON EARLES are almost EXACTLY THE SAME AGE.

Jason played MILEY CYRUS' brother Jackson on "Hannah Montana".  He was born April 26th, 1977.  Cena was born three days earlier, on April 23rd.  They're both 43 years old.

Cena guest-starred on "Hannah Montana" 10 years ago, when both he and Jason were 33.  Of course, Jason was playing a KID . . . and he definitely looked it. 

