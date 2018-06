Jared Leto's look on Monday's "Tonight Show" has inspired a lot of great nicknames, including Popsicle Jesus, Gucci Jesus, Disco Jesus, and a Jesus Piñata.

my dude, tell me why jared leto looks like a popsicle jesus rn lmao#PopsicleJesus pic.twitter.com/0Mhibt111e — BigButteryBiscuit (@SoftandFlaky) June 19, 2018