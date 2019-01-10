Look: "JanuHairy"

There's a movement right now for women to stop shaving ALL hair for the entire month. It's called "JanuHairy". So consider this an informative public service announcement.

Welcome to Januhairy! The acceptance of body hair on women is unfortunately still a predicament. We are displayed in the media as feeling ‘confident’ when our legs are smooth, eyebrows plucked, armpits waxed etc. Society seems to be behaving as if the natural hair we grow on our bodies is unattractive and distasteful. We are so used to removing our body hair that we are becoming unfamiliar with our authentic selves. Januhairy, is an experiment for women to come together, encourage one another, and be sponsored to grow out our body hair for the month of January. All too raise money for the charity, ‘Body Gossip’! #januhairy #bodyhairmovement #happyandhairy #loveyourbody #thenaturalrevolution #hairywomen #womanpower #selflove #feminine